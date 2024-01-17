Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Cut by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded down $5.12 on Wednesday, reaching $272.44. 556,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,358. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.23 and a 12 month high of $279.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

