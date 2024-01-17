Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE CM opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.