Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,001. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

