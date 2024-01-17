Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CETX opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.15. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.