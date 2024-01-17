Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMT opened at $161.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.50 and a 200 day moving average of $159.18. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

