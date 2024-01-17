Centerpoint Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

