Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

