Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG opened at $163.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

