China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 635.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE U opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at $11,373,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,254 shares of company stock worth $30,043,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

