China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 568.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

