China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 96.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYGN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.92. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

