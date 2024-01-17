China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MannKind by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MannKind Company Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Articles

