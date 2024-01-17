CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,396,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,160.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6,621.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,272.38. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,900.99 and a 1 year high of $7,267.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $118.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

