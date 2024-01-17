CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,926 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 104,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 453,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 66.3% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 180,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 71,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.