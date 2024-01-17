CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.39.

CommScope Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $2.42 on Friday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $513.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.17.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Research analysts predict that CommScope will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,199.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 153,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,199.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

