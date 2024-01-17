Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $64,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 40,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,956. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -186.52 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.