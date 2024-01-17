Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 47,923 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,923 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. 136,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.