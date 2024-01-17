Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 164 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.42. 306,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.84. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

