Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 299 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.62. The stock had a trading volume of 267,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,514. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $248.80 and a one year high of $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

