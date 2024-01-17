Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 337 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.49. 908,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average is $126.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

