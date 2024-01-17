Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.2 %

Best Buy stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

