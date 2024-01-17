Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 550,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.04 and its 200 day moving average is $157.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

