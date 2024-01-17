Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,125. The stock has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

