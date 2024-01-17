Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 875 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. 880,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.92. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

