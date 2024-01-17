Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.0% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $116,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.58. The stock had a trading volume of 328,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,378. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $357.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.42.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.67.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

