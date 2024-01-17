CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CEIX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.11. 102,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.