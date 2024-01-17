CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CORR opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.24. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

