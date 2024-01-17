Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $681.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.58. The company has a market cap of $302.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $686.52.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $8,952,798. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.