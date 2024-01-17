Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 20,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 3,101,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

