CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE CRH traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.78. 1,710,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,124. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.