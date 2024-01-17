Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 467,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 951,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cue Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cue Health by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cue Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLTH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 134,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,306. Cue Health has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 128.97%. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

