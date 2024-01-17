Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 117,313 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117,313 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 3.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Realty Income worth $463,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,684 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE O traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $57.63. 1,573,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

