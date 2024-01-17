Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 15,403 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 736,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after buying an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,771,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,038,000 after purchasing an additional 348,288 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. 19,528,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,166,762. The company has a market capitalization of $252.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.