Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $26.06 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 364,645 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.98. 41,187,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,837,016. The company has a market cap of $251.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,322.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $159.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

