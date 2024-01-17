Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $24,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after buying an additional 1,628,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,907,000 after buying an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. 2,811,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,823,422. The stock has a market cap of $259.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

