Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. 11,746,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,617,309. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

