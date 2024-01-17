Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,798. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $80.27.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

