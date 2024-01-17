Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGI. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:AGI opened at $12.37 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

