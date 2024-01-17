Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $182.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.63.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $151.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

