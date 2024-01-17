Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.26. The company had a trading volume of 690,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $244.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

