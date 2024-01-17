ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Featured Stories
