ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

