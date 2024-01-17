EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Up 2.1%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.40. 218,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,467,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENLC. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

