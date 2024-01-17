Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $835.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Equinix stock opened at $819.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $798.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $774.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $826.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

