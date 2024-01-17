Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Shares of FL opened at $27.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

