ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.