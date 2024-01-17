ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 725,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218,821 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $9.15.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $602.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

