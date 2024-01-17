FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBK stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.74 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

