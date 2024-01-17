Financial Life Advisors Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Life Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $308.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,805. The company has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $314.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average is $288.58.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

