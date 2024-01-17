Financial Life Advisors Sells 939 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.01. The stock had a trading volume of 525,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,905. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

