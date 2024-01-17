FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSV. Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $161.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. FirstService has a twelve month low of $131.75 and a twelve month high of $166.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstService by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 7.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

